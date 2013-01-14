IWI Executive Director Condemns Rape Crimes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- International Women’s Initiative Executive Director Aubrey Shayler condemned the gang rape crime in India in her “What I’ve Learnt” Column on Survivor’s Blog. As we hear that another bus related gang rape has occurred this message continues to be important.



Shayler commented that high rates of rape are also related with the blame-the-victim culture, in this case in India, which harms the prosecution process by not holding criminals fully accountable. Shayler quoted Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar saying “whatever happens to them is their own fault. As of yet, nothing has been offered to deter men from raping women.”



Finally, Shayler suggests that rather than asking “how to keep women safe”, the populace might be better served to ask “how do we hold attackers accountable so citizens as a whole are free to enjoy their lives?”



International Women's Initiative is a non-profit organization which supports and works to strengthen women and women's community efforts across the globe. IWI is currently working on the Safe Birthing Program, in collaboration with Hope Development Initiative. The program aims to improve maternal health and infant mortality in the Amolatar district of Uganda.