Iwrahost.Com Awarded the World Most Cheapest Web Hosting Company for the Year 2013

Kathmandu, Nepal -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- It is essential for all website owners to have adequate domain names in order to attract a good amount of web traffic on a daily basis. There are many web host providers that offer exceptional hosting services for the ultimate convenience of all people. These services are unique in their own way and all individuals are recommended to acquire them in order to be able to have their website hosted. Not only can small, but both medium and large businesses are also likely to benefit from cheap web hosting which is hard to acquire from anywhere else. The hosting space can be decided according to whatever people want prefer. The professional hosting space is 3 GB whereas the small business, enterprise and corporate versions offer 4 GB, 5 GB and 10 GB, respectively. Cheap domain hosting does not only enable people to acquire impeccable hosting services but it also helps them to save a lot of money on a monthly basis. A wide range of domain names are offered at iwrahost for the convenience of all the new customers. They can choose and register for whichever they prefer or find more suitable than the others.



The web hosts are known to their exclusive services and have been ranked amongst one of the most affordable domain and web hosts in the present times. What’s more is that all the customers can attain on demand website data offline backup facility if they want or prefer. Moreover, the web hosts have been well-known as the cheapest website hosting platform on the internet over the recent years. Account migration is something which is immensely important to some website owners and individuals can now easily have it done through the exceptional website hosts. The starter hosting packages costs $0.092 p/m whereas the econ, deluxe and pros hosting costs $0.23, $0.46, $0.92 p/m which is not only entirely cheap but also a great way for people to cut down on many fixed costs. The web hosts also offer unlimited FTP and email accounts to all the new and existing customers. A premium tool for the purpose of website ranking and PR purposes is offered for the convenience of all the clients, which is rather impressive and cannot be acquired from anywhere else. An essential thing to know is that acquiring the best cheap hosting by iwrahost surely tends to provide true value for money to all the individuals in the long run.



For more information, please visit http://www.iwrahost.com



Media Contact:



Anil Giri

International Web Research Association Pvt. Ltd.

P.O.Box: 10123, Bagbazaar-31

Kathmandu, Nepal.

info@iwrahost.com

www.iwrahost.com.np