Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) Long Term Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Directors over Alleged Wrongdoing Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- An investor who currently holds NASDAQ:XXIA shares filed a lawsuit against directors of Ixia over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long-term investors in Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff claims that certain directors of Ixia sold themselves more than $19 million in shares in just over one month.



Ixia currently faces a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff in that lawsuit alleges that Ixia made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Ixia improperly recognized revenues related to its warranty and software maintenance contracts, that Ixia’s Chief Executive Officer "CEO" misstated his academic credentials and employment history, that Ixia lacked adequate internal and financial controls, and that as a result of the foregoing, Ixia's statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On March 19, 2013, Ixia filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a Form indicating that Ixia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2012 could not be timely filed. Ixia said that it needed to delay the filing of its Annual Report "to correct an error related to the manner in which [Ixia] recognizes revenues for its warranty and software maintenance contracts."



Then on April 3, 2013, Ixia announced that it identified an additional error in its revenue recognition practices, requiring Ixia to restate its financial results for the 2010 and 2011 fiscal years and each fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2011 through September 30, 2012.



On October 24, 2013, Ixia announced that Vic Alston has resigned as its President and CEO and as a member of its board of directors following a determination by the Ixia audit committee that although he had attended Stanford University, he had misstated his academic credentials, incorrectly claiming to have received a B.S. and a M.S. in Computer Science, and had misstated his age and early employment history.



Shares of Ixia declined from $22.24 per share on March 6, 2013 to as low as $11.51 on May 21, 2014.



On May 29, 2014, NASDAQ:IXIA shares closed at $11.76 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) have certain options should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com