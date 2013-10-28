Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) Under Investor Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased NASDAQ:XXIA shares was announced concerning whether Ixia and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.



If you purchased shares of Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether Ixia and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



On October 24, 2013, Ixia announced that Vic Alston has resigned as its President and CEO and as a member of its board of directors following a determination by the Ixia audit committee that although he had attended Stanford University, he had misstated his academic credentials, incorrectly claiming to have received a B.S. and a M.S. in Computer Science, and had misstated his age and early employment history.



On October 25, 2013, NASDAQ:XXIA shares closed at $14.94 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Ixia have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com