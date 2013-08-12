IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS) Long Term Investor Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS) was announced concerning whether certain IXYS officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain IXYS officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the Company’s 2013 Equity Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by IXYS Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2013, the Board of Directors recommends that IXYS’ shareholders vote to approve the Company’s 2013 Equity Incentive Plan to make 2,000,000 shares available thereunder.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NASDAQ:IXYS common stock.



IXYS Corporation reported that its Total Revenue declined from $368.00 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012 to $280.01 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2013 and that its Net Income for those time periods decreased from $30.31 million to $7.65 million.



Shares of IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS) traded in 2011 as high as $15.28 per share and in early 2012 as high as $13.58 per share and declined in the end of 2012 to as low as $8.10 per share in November 2012. NASDAQ:IXYS regained value and grew to as high as $12.19 on July 26, 2013.



On August 7, 2013, NASDAQ:IXYS shares closed at $11.04 per share.



Those who purchased shares of IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com