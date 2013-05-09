J. A. Jackson Releases the Grand Hotel - a Geek, an Angel Series

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- J. A. Jackson, Author, is happy to introduce her new the book in the A Geek, An Angel Series…The Grand Hotel.



The Grand Hotel is a modern day romance. It is the third book in the A Geek, an Angel series. Taking you back to the beginning….The Grand Isle Ball is the setting. Set at the surreal, imaginary San Jose Hotel in 1987. Where no family is a stranger to the intrigue, seduction, scandalous scintillating love affairs, not even the brilliant, Geeky, handsome men and women of Silicon Valley.



Learn the truth about the scandalous lives of the brilliant, Geeky, handsome men and women of Silicon Valley. Love, lust and hatred are basic elements of the story. Where forbidden love, seductions, intrigues, and rejection meets with loads of family secrets and drama, that bring a whole new perspective into the ordinary lives of the loveable Geeks of Silicon Valley.



When brilliant Greeky handsome workaholic Louis La Cour takes on an assignment he puts his whole heart into it even if it means he’s neglecting his wife.



Beautiful Pearl La Cour feels ignored and desperate for love. But she is still haunted by the sins of her youth.



Celica Baptiste, brilliant and young, full of drive and ambition, is the woman that is willing to do anything for her man.



But something is rotten at the Grand Isle Ball, a mastermind villainous schemer has plans of his own and disaster looms! Can Louis La Cour discover what it is before it topples this prestigious event? And what will Louis do when he discovers Pearl’s deception?



Is love more destructive than hate?



About the Author

J. A. Jackson is the pseudonym for a romance author who is a die-hard romantic at heart. She drew from her many experiences dating in the Bay Area to come up with Entertaining, Imaginative, Spell binding, paranormal romantic novels set in the land of the surreal known as Silicon Valley, California.



J.A. Jackson is the pseudonym for a romance author. She lives in an enchanted little house she calls home outside Oakland, California with her husband and Big Sally an American scent hound. She was born in Arkansas and comes from a family rich in story tellers. She spent over ten years working in the non-profit sector where she wrote grants, press releases and contributed many stories to their newsletter. She was their Newsletter editor for over ten years. She loves growing roses, a good pot of hot tea, chocolate, magical stories, suspense stories, ghost stories, and reading Jane Austen again and again in her past time.



