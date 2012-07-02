J. Alexander's Corporation (NASDAQ:JAX) Investor Alert: Investigation of Merger

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in J. Alexander's Corporation (NASDAQ:JAX) shares was announced concerning whether the offer to acquire J. Alexander's Corporation and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:JAX shares.



Investors who purchased shares of J. Alexander's Corporation (NASDAQ:JAX) prior to June 25, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:INMD shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of J. Alexander's Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:JAX investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On On June 25, 2012, J. Alexander's Corporation (NASDAQ:JAX) announced that on Friday, June 22, J. Alexander's Corporation entered into an agreement with Fidelity National Financial, Inc to merge J. Alexander's Corporation with a subsidiary of American Blue Ribbon Holdings, Inc. ("ABRH"), a newly formed, indirect majority owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial.



Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of J. Alexander's Corporation may elect to receive per share $12 in cash or a combination of $3 cash and one share of ABRH Class A common stock, subject to proration at closing so that shareholders of the Company will receive a total of 49.9% of the shares in ABRH.



However, J. Alexander's Corporation performed well for its investors in the recent past. Its Total Revenue rose from $139.75million for the 52weeks period ending on Dec. 28, 2008 to $157.18million for the 52weeks period ending on Jan. 1, 2012. Shares of J. Alexander's Corporation (NASDAQ:JAX) grew from as low as $2.16 in March 2009 to almost $10 in mid-June 2012.



Therefore the investigation for NASDAQ:JAX investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to J. Alexander's stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the J. Alexander's Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in J. Alexander's Corporation (NASDAQ:JAX) and purchased their J. Alexander's Corporation shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com