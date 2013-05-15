J Farley Enterprises Launches PC Health Boost for Simple, Effective PC Repair

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Statistics depict all computer users encounter some type of error message at one time or another. Though statistics are rarely absolute, those pertaining to the frequency of error messages are the exception to the rule. These notices of computer related problems can be frustrating for the user and have adverse effects on the computer and the files contained within its hard drive. In an effort to prevent these problems from causing long term damage, J Farley Enterprises has launched their PC Health Boost program, which effectively seeks out and removes the problems that cause common error messages.



Jeff Farley of J Farley Enterprises confirmed, "PC Health Boost is the most recent addition to the registry cleaner market. I reviewed this product myself and found it to be extremely effective and user friendly. Installation is fast and uncomplicated, and the interface is simple to understand. Once the user downloads this program, an option appears on the screen to run system a scan. Following the scan, PC Health Boost will display a list of any problems found, a detailed explanation of each issue and information regarding why these issues should be resolved. If the user decides to delete any files in the registry, the program will automatically create a backup that can be used in case of accidentally deleting an important file. If any files are flagged as problematic but the user does not wish to remove them, he can simply un-check them and they will remain unaltered. PC Health Boost offers the options to schedule regular scans and to disable any programs that are never used. Unlike some similar products I have tried, this one does not constantly produce pop-up messages reminding the user to buy the product. I am very pleased with PC Health Boost, and personally give it five stars."



Farley continued, "One of the most common messages we encounter is 'Update Error 1603'. This is generally caused by missing registry keys or DLL files but, in some cases, it may be caused by a virus. Repairing this error is highly recommended, to prevent further problems with the system including blue screens, pc freezes and permanent damage to the computer. If this error occurs, the user may also be unable to install new programs and be increasingly susceptible to being hacked. With PC Health Boost, this problem is as easy to correct as clicking on the repair tool button."



About J Farley Enterprises

J Farley Enterprises is a distributor of the PC Health Boost program for registry repair, as well as other PC repair and technology solutions. They promote this product due to its effectiveness, efficiency and ease of use.