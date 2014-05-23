J Farley Enterprises Reveals New Information About Plastic Surgery

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Breast augmentation remained the most popular cosmetic procedure in 2012, according to statistics gathered by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Liposuction came in a close second, with cosmetic eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, and tummy tucks rounding out the top five. Men and women alike now choose to make use of plastic surgery to improve their appearance in one or more ways, yet all consumers considering plastic surgery la jolla need to understand exactly what a procedure of this type entails.



"Before surgery, one needs to sit down with a qualified plastic surgeon to determine which procedure or procedures will produce the desired results. The consultation allows one to decide if they will be happy with the outcome as modern science can only go so far. La Jolla plastic surgery cannot make brown eyes blue or make a person five inches taller, but it can help to minimize a prominent nose or remove wrinkles on the neck. The surgeon needs to ensure the patient has realistic expectations before any work is done," Jeff Farley of J Farley Enterprises explains.



During the consultation, one needs to address the recovery process as this differs based on the procedure or procedures selected. Many surgeons fail to address the problem of post-operative depression, yet this problem continues to be very common. If feelings of depression arise, contact the doctor for assistance. Criticism from others and how to handle it should also be addressed before one decides to undergo a surgical procedure of this nature.



"Patients typically prepare for physical pain and discomfort, time off from work, and items such as this. They aren't prepared to feel sad or to have others criticize them for choosing a cosmetic procedure. A good surgeon discusses this with a patient beforehand to ensure he or she is equipped to deal with the negative psychological aspects of the procedure, if they do occur," Farley continues.



Consumers shouldn't let the fear of criticism hold them back from having work done. When one feels they are emotionally prepared to undergo the procedure, he or she should do so. The patient needs to ensure his or her overall health is good before going forward, realistic goals need to be set, and the risks associated with the procedure discussed. If this is the case, plastic surgery may be the right option.



"The best way to determine if a cosmetic procedure is right for a person is for the person to sit down with a doctor and discuss the procedure. As each patient is different, the consultation is required to discuss unique needs. Schedule a consultation today to start the process. There's no obligation and one can learn a great deal in a short period of time," Farley states.



About J Farley Enterprises

J Farley Enterprises strives to help those considering plastic surgery in La Jolla. Surgical procedures come with risks, and one needs to know how to minimize the risks or avoid them completely. The site provides this information and a great deal more so consumers can make an informed decision as to what is best for their particular situation.