J. John Sebastian Attorney Offers Legal Services in Buffalo and Niagara

Buffalo, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- J. John Sebastian, the former Assistant District Attorney, offers a host of criminal law defense services from his law office based in Buffalo. The attorney’s law office provides services to clients from Greater Buffalo Area as well as Niagara and Erie counties. Special payment plans are available, which will assist the clients in making payments in accordance with their financial status. In addition, the prices are also reasonable.



The attorney insists on being in contact with the clients at all times and proceedings. The website of the attorney states, “J. John Sebastian Attorney prides himself on giving every client the time and attention that is necessary to get the compensation for their injuries. Unlike some law firms where you may have a case worker or paralegal in charge of your file, we pride ourselves on regular and continuous contact between the attorney and the client throughout their case.”



Rather than taking quick easy settlements, Sebastian claims that he believes in seeing the case through to the end, so as to obtain maximum results. He employs experts in different fields of law to effectively serve his clients. The consultations are arranged according to the convenience of the clients and are free of cost. The clients have to make the payment only after a recovery has been made.



An attorney at law, who availed the services of J. John Sebastian Attorney’s Law Office said, “Not only did he resolve my case successfully, but he maintained ongoing communication with me and gave me the benefit of knowing that I was in good hands. His professional handling of my case, coupled with his outstanding ability to resolve the matter most favorably is greatly appreciated.”



He offers a range of criminal law services relating to drug crimes defense, white collar crimes, college students defense, speeding tickets, theft, property crimes, suspended or revoked license, parole violations, bench warrants, probation violation, bad checks, assault, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, burn injuries etc.



For more information, log on to www.jjohnsebastianattorney.com and for more insights into the legal world, visit his blog.



About J. John Sebastian

J. John Sebastian is a former Assistant District Attorney who offers full criminal defense services from his law office based in Buffalo. The office of the attorney serves Greater Buffalo Area as well as Niagara and Erie counties. J. John Sebastian hails from New York City and has considerable experience in criminal law as Assistant District Attorney. He has litigated cases in many courts in New York. From his law office at Buffalo, he offers a range of criminal law services relating to drug crimes defense, white collar crimes, college students defense, speeding tickets, theft, property crimes etc.



Media Contact

J. John Sebastian

Sebastian Law Firm

70 Niagara Street

Buffalo, New York 14202

Tel: 716-254-1751

Website: jjohnsebastianattorney.com