J & L Paving Now Offering Commercial Snow Removal Services This January

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Snowfall can be devastating for a business if the accumulated snow is not removed in a timely manner. With the amount of snow the Northeast has experienced this winter, it is important to retain the services of a reliable snow removal company in Bucks County. In the unpredictable weather this January, J & L Paving is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for commercial snow removal in an effort to keep businesses up and running.



It is vital for commercial industries to stay open for business, providing a safe and secure walkway and parking lot for customers and visitors. The professional crew from J & L Paving will work around the clock for their clients, clearing snow as inches accumulate. They treat their customers with the utmost level of respect, understanding the value of their prompt snow removal services. Because the forecast can change by day, the crew works 24 hours per day to leave their clients in complete satisfaction.



As an elite snow removal company near Montgomery County, the crew will utilize their plows and trucks to rid employee driveways, public parking lots, walkways, and sidewalks of any and all snow. To ensure the area is safe for customers, the snow will be hauled away from the property, along with any ice that may have formed. If the parking lot and sidewalks are icy, J & L Paving will deice—salt—the area to avoid any accidents or injuries while on their client’s property.



Before the next snow storm hits, J & L Paving will provide potential commercial customers with a free quote so they know the exact cost of a snow removal service ahead of time. When a snow storm hits, customers can rely on the prompt and efficient services of J & L Paving to get the snow cleared, and the business up and running. To hear more about their services, or to request a free quote for a parking lot and walkway or sidewalk snow removal, please call 267-343-5282 or visit their website today.



About J & L Paving

J & L Paving has been servicing Bucks County and its surrounding area for over 22 years. Through the seasons, they offer an exceptional paving service, from asphalt to patching, as well as seal coating and concrete maintenance. In the winter, they are relied on for snow removal services for both residential and commercial clients. Striving for complete customer satisfaction, J & L Paving utilizes high-performing products and competitive pricing with excellent service for all clientele. From repairs and patch-ups to full service asphalt paving projects, the professionals are available to meet any desired need.



For more information, please visit http://www.jlpaving.net.