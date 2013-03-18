J & L Paving Now Offering Sealcoating Services at More Affordable Prices

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- J & L Paving is now offering significant savings for customers who need driveway seal coating in Bucks County, PA. Deciding to seal coat a driveway can lead to big savings down the line, and now J & L Paving is making that decision even more appealing. Any customer in need of a seal coating project over $350 will be able to save $50 with J & L Paving. Additionally, J & L will come out to any residential or commercial driveway to provide a free estimate.



The winter often causes damage to driveways and seal coating can help to lessen the effects of the elements. Seal coating is a fairly simple process that helps to protect a driveway from oxidation. Although winter is to blame for a sizeable portion of damage, driveways are vulnerable to potential harms all year long. The harsh summer sun and its UV rays can be devastating to an unprotected driveway. A driveway that isn’t exposed to harmful weather conditions can still be damaged by the vehicles using the area. Oil and gas are commonly spilled onto driveways and overtime this can cause significant damage. Again, seal coating is a way to protect driveways from these harmful chemicals.



J & L Paving is proud to offer its customers additional savings for an important service like driveway seal coating. A small investment can help protect from serious damage to a driveway. J & L Paving is available for a variety of paving needs and seal coating is certainly at the top of that list. Residential and commercial customers should not feel any pressure when J&L comes out for the first time because all estimates are free.



If a person is interested in finding more about J & L Paving’s driveway paving in Bucks County, or any other of their other services, any potential customer can give them a call at 267-343-5282, or visit them on their website and fill out a contact form. J & L Paving also provides professional paving services for commercial establishments, and any customer seeking commercial paving services from the paving company can also get in touch with them. To learn more visit http://www.jlpaving.net