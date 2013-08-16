J. Marrazzo Landscaping Now Offering Drainage Grading Services

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- J. Marrazzo Landscaping, one of the premier Bucks County Landscapers, is pleased to announce that they are now offering services for drainage grading. Without proper drainage, landscaping will get ruined during heavy rains and the yard can become pooled up with water.



Heavy rains can come with a slew of problems that can be very damaging to the foundation of a house, the landscaping, and the yard. If there isn’t proper drainage, then the water will end up causing ruts in the landscaping, filling up into pools in the yard, and going into the foundation, which can cause leaks in the basement. Once the rain water has penetrated into the basement, it can lead to drywall damage, mold growth, and it will damage whatever furniture is on the floor. When the heavy rain waters go though the landscaping beds, the mulch will end up all over the yard and driveway. This costs the homeowners more money as the landscaping needs to get evened out and new mulch needs to be applied. The low spots in the yard will become soggy over time and turn into mud spots. This can all be easily corrected with proper drainage grading. The professionals from J. Marrazzo Landscaping can implement the proper drainage so when it rains, the rain water will be directed away from the house and away from the landscaping. This will save the homeowner a lot of money from future water damage.



For Pennsylvania landscaping, call J. Marrazzo Landscaping today and speak to a landscape design specialist about drainage grading that can be implemented around the house. It saves the homeowner money from any future damages that heavy rain waters can cause. Proper drainage grading is a very important aspect of landscaping and should be performed by a trained landscape designer. J. Marrazzo Landscaping can not only design beautiful year round landscaping, but they can make sure the drainage grading is perfectly implemented. To hear more about the company as well as the services they offer please visit their website today.



About J. Marrazzo Landscaping

J. Marrazzo Landscaping is a full service landscaping firm that has been serving the Bucks County, PA area since 1976. Joe Marrazzo, owner/manager, oversees every project performed by his very experienced Pennsylvania landscape designer and installation team. Their team will design and install a unique personal design to enhance a customer’s property.



For more information, visit http://www.marrazzolandscaping.com.