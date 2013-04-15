J. Marrazzo Landscaping Now Offering EP Henry Products

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- J. Marrazzo Landscaping is proud to announce that they are now using EP Henry products for all their pavers and bricks. EP Henry has been serving the Mid-Atlantic region since 1903 with their professional pavers and design options.



As one of the best Pennsylvania landscape contractors, J. Marrazzo Landscaping has a wide variety of landscaping services including custom residential landscape designs, custom decks, masonry patios and walkways, retaining walls, gazebos and pergolas, specialty outdoor lighting, fireplaces, kitchens, seasonal maintenance services, renovation of existing landscaping, drainage grading, EP Henry pavers and bricks, natural stone walkways and retaining walls, landscape designers and consultants, new construction, commercial, and residential.



J. Marrazzo employs two professional masonry crews to take creative designs and make them a reality. The employees at J. Marrazzo all have many years of experience, with custom residential landscaping being the specialty. The masonry structures that are built using EP Henry products are built for life. They have low maintenance and will provide many years of enjoyment. Outdoor fire pits, fireplaces, built in grills and outdoor pizza ovens will add much enjoyment to time spent outdoors.



J. Marrazzo will professionally install exterior lighting to illuminate any outdoor space. Exterior lighting can provide a dramatic, mood-setting feature for a beautiful nightscape. It can transform any outdoor space from day use to night use, providing more hours of enjoyment.



Landscape design using the best selection of plants selected by the professionals at J. Marrazzo will accentuate the beautiful hardscapes that they have designed. The proper shrubs, flowers and tress will be selected depending on the sunlight and usage that the area receives during the day. Whether it is landscapes, hardscapes, masonry or lighting, J. Marrazzo strives to achieve the most beautiful, professional, dramatic and low maintenance spaces to maximize time spent in the beautiful outdoor space.



About J. Marrazzo Landscaping

J. Marrazzo Landscaping is a full service landscaping firm that has been serving the Bucks County, PA area since 1976. Joe Marrazzo, owner/manager, oversees every project performed by his very experienced Pennsylvania landscape designer and installation team. Their team will design and install a unique personal design to enhance a customer’s property.



