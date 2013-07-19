J. Marrazzo Landscaping Now Offering Landscape Lighting This July

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- J. Marrazzo Landscaping is pleased to announce that they are now offering landscape lighting in addition to their landscape design in PA this July. Landscape lighting is a nice way to show off the landscape at night and it also provides a sense of security for homeowners.



Many homeowners spend a significant amount of money on landscaping for their home. When done properly, landscaping can add beauty to a home during all four seasons. Landscape designers are trained to design the landscaping around the house using the right mix of flowers, plants, trees, and shrubs to highlight the best features of the property. They use a combination of annuals, perennials, evergreens, and trees that will look nice in the spring, summer, fall and winter.



It’s important for a landscape designer to make the landscape as maintenance free as possible, so using perennials that will come back every year is a nice touch. Adding landscape lighting will allow the beautiful landscape to be seen at night. The lights will be professionally installed and will highlight the best part of the landscape design. Lights can also be placed in dark spots of the yard to ensure security and safety for homeowners. The landscape lights can light a path or walkway, which makes it easier when coming home at night. The lights can be set up on a timer and/or a motion detector. As an added benefit, the motion detector will be a deterrent for unwanted visitors at night. Adding professional landscape lighting adds value to the landscape and to the home. When lights are added around a deck or patio area, it adds value to the space as it can be enjoyed through the day and into the night.



For anything related to landscaping in PA, call J. Marrazzo Landscaping today to speak to a landscape design specialist about landscape lighting. Enjoy the backyard this summer during all hours of the day and night by hiring J. Marrazzo Landscaping.



About J. Marrazzo Landscaping

J. Marrazzo Landscaping is a full service landscaping firm that has been serving the Bucks County, PA area since 1976. Joe Marrazzo, owner/manager, oversees every project performed by his very experienced Pennsylvania landscape designer and installation team. Their team will design and install a unique personal design to enhance a customer’s property.



