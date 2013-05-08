J. Marrazzo Landscaping Now Offering Outdoor Kitchen Installation

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- J. Marrazzo Landscaping is pleased to announce that they are now offering outdoor kitchen design and installation. As one of the best Pennsylvania landscape contractors, J. Marrazzo will turn a backyard into a beautiful and usable space for out door entertaining, dining, and relaxing.



Outdoor kitchens are becoming more popular as people are spending more time and money on their backyard landscaping. Outdoor kitchens make entertaining very convenient, as everything that is needed is only steps away. Outdoor kitchens usually have a grill, refrigerator, and a refreshment center, which includes a sink, faucets, drain boards and cutting boards. There is no need to trek back into the house and interrupt conversations during dinner with the family or while entertaining guests. Everything that is needed can be found right in the backyard kitchen and dining area. Cooking inside the house during the hot summer months will only heat up the house even more, thus making the air conditioner work harder and increasing the energy bills. Keep the kitchen cool all spring, summer, and fall by cooking outside and entertaining outside. It will also keep the energy costs down when there is no need to go in and out of the house, letting in the hot outdoor air and letting out the cold air.



Outdoor kitchens will also add value to a house, as it increases its living space. J. Marrazzo Landscaping can build a beautiful patio, install a stunning and very convenient outdoor kitchen, and add the finishing touches by landscaping around the area. They can plant trees to make sure that area is shaded during the hot summer months and plant colorful flowers and bushes to ensure the area looks beautiful all summer long.



Call J. Marrazzo Landscaping today and spend more time outside with a complete out door kitchen, patio, and landscaping.



About J. Marrazzo Landscaping

J. Marrazzo Landscaping is a full service landscaping firm that has been serving the Bucks County, PA area since 1976. Joe Marrazzo, owner/manager, oversees every project performed by his very experienced Pennsylvania landscape designer and installation team. Their team will design and install a unique personal design to enhance a customer’s property.



For more information, visit http://www.marrazzolandscaping.com