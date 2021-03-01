J Spaz Keeps Soaring to New Heights of Success Since His Debut Project in 2019 Titled Laneless the Mixtape

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- J Spaz has established himself as the music star of the future with his debut mixtape continuing to hold its sway over listeners.



Officially on instagram as @J_spaz_the Goat This multidimensional artist was born as Joseph Chauncey Reaves in Philadelphia, but the city Known as brotherly love brought its fair share of challenges. Growing up in poor conditions, drug abuse by his parents, and his own run-in with the police led to a troubled youth.



But the youngster persisted through activities like boxing but his love for music Ultimately took him to recording studios where he also wrote a song titled plotting based on a senseless gun violence a shooting incident that ended the boxing career of Joseph Reaves and Seemingly gave birth to j spaz new life in music It was a soulful take on a tragic event, That's where the journey of the new star on the horizon J Spaz began. His debut mixtape released in 2018 generating over 37,000 viewers on his YouTube channel J spaz For this talented rapper, singer and song writer, it was just the beginning.



Laneless The Mixtape, the 8 track project, soon transitioned to global music platforms. And is Now available on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music iTunes, SoundCloud and several other sources, since then J Spaz has won a local music competition with Grind house multimedia and teamed up with takeovermovementRadio performing numerous of shows He also worked with NowPlayingDigital, a group of Philadelphia digital creators on EP, Life And Death, which was a success.



Through his solo music or collaborations with with Battle rap legend E Ness a former artist signed to Bad Boy Records (also known as Bad Boy Entertainment) an American record label founded in 1993, by Sean Combs. It operates as an imprint of Epic Records, a division of Sony Music. Together the Duo released a single titled Ghetto News, J Spaz is continuously establishing himself as the leading music star of today's times.



Recently teaming up with instagram's trending Sensation and one of the funniest public figures in Philly. Lil Mop Top a artist mostly known. for shaking. the room (literally) by linking with influencer "Big Sexy".



After teaming up, J Spaz & Lil mop top release a single titled Medusa, a single released on Musical streaming platforms such as Apple Music Spotify deezer and more



Self proclaimed to be the greatest of all times



On Instagram as J_spaz_thegoat

Joseph Chauncey Reaves know as j spaz is a artist to Keep a eye on in 2021.



About J Spaz

Born Joseph Chauncey Reaves in Philadelphia, Credit for releasing Laneless The mixtape. On instagram as J_spaz_thegoat, This rapper, singer and song writer has channeled the pain and anguish of his personal tragedies into lovable music.



Media Contact



URL. WWW.JSPAZ.COM

Email. jspaz@jspaz.com

Instagram: J_spaz_thegoat