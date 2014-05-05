J W Miller Toronto Starts Campaign to Raise Awareness of Brain Injury Compensation Claims

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Personal injuries can cause serious implications in the lives of those who receive them, and can affect their entire future. Of all the injuries most perilous to individuals, brain injuries are certainly the worst. This is why brain injury compensation claims are often far more complex than simple broken bones. J W Miller understands these complexities, and understands how individuals with brain injuries are affected by far more than might first seem obvious. As a specialist in brain injury compensation claims they have started a campaign to increase the awareness of specialist law offices like theirs when pursuing brain injury compensation.



The Toronto personal injury lawyers will fight tooth and nail to ensure individuals get the full amount of compensation they deserve. The compensation claim takes in account all the factors affecting the claim to come up with an appropriate amount for the damages, including things clients themselves may not have considered, including the medical costs of future consultations, treatments, rehabilitation and re-training, drug prescriptions and more.



Brain injury claims (http://jwillmiller.com/brain-injury-lawyers-toronto/) also take into account the common forms of compensation including lost earnings, existing treatment expenditure and loss of future income as a result of the injury. Such claims can be made against negligent employers, incompetent medical staff, or those responsible for a car accident.



A spokesperson for JW Miller Toronto explained, “Members of the public often think lawyers are all the same which couldn’t be further from the truth. Our campaign hopes to increase the awareness of using a specialist law office when dealing with brain injuries, this gets the best results and gives a higher level of human comfort as the lawyers have experience dealing with clients and families who have gone through terrible injuries, they understand the emotional turmoil it brings to the whole family. We are committed to doing the most thorough job possible on the legal side of the case while at the same time providing a friendly face and a comforting presence in what can be a long journey toward justice. We explain every facet of the claim to clients in plain English to ensure they are informed every step of the way, and make the key decisions with the benefit of our expert advice. Individuals can call, email or visit us in person to receive an informal evaluation of their claim and can decide without pressure whether to commit to making a claim with us.”



About JW Miller Toronto

J W Miller Toronto is a legal practice focusing on helping clients claim compensation in automobile accidents or other accidents or cases of negligence resulting in brain injury in all forms. Whether a concussion or near-fatal injury, the team will fight each case with passion and dedication to ensure individuals get the compensation they deserve. For more information please visit: http://jwillmiller.com/