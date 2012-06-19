Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Musik and Film and Out of the Box Records are proud to announce the release of J.J. Crowne’s new EP, “Another Day Of Love.” In long held traditions, J.J. Crowne's "Another Day of Love" weaves compelling stories of "life, love, and Lennon."



Seldom before has there been a musical 'entrepreneur' that captures the essence of true life, and paints his artistry with lyrics and music to create the next hit song. Many artists have come and gone, but few have ever appeared to take over the next generation with songs with the feel of yesteryear and storylines that resonate with the current times. The captivating and descriptive creativity of J.J. Crowne brings to the airwaves the newest of his creative melodious masterpieces. All 5 songs on this EP will draw on the emotions with the heartfelt storytelling that is Crowne's. The title song, depicted so well on the cover, "Another Day of Love," begs to ask the question as one opens the morning paper, reads of the homeless, the crime, the wars does one feel love or indifference? In the style of Dylan, it's a relevant story that Crowne's song uses to draw you in to the emotion of the times. “Best of Intentions” has a Jim Croce feel. Then there’s “Only Time” with a Beatles meets The Byrds feel, and “She and He”a parable of how very different people can get along. Crowne's final masterpiece on the EP, “Toy Soldiers,” will draw on rough emotions with the story of children playing with "toy" soldiers as they evolve into "real" sons and daughters as soldiers. This amazing project came together when J.J. Crowne teamed up with producer Stephen Wrench (whose credits include Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone) and Jeff Silverman, a well known mixing/mastering engineer (whose credits include Rick Springfield, Prince). Stephen Wrench remarked, “I heard something in the raw versions of these songs, but had no idea what I was getting into. Once I started working with J.J. my creative juices started flowing. Never at any time did I ever feel that the project would be anything but sensational.” With the mastery of talent such as J.J. Crowne, Stephen Wrench, and Jeff Silverman together all specializing in their craft this EP is not short of perfection. “Another Day of Love,” one of his best works ever, is coming soon from J.J. Crowne.



His talents as a singer, songwriter and multiinstrumentalist have earned him musical notoriety, as he started his career as a composer, performer, and producer of theatrical music, radio jingles, and TV cues and themes for Fox, PBS and Univision. In Crowne’s hometown of Miami, he also opened shows for acts as diverse as The Mavericks and Marilyn Manson in the early 1990's. His debut album “Songs Of Innocence And Experience,” which was released in July, 2011, went on later to claim the “2011 Indie CD Of The Year” by IndieMusicDigest selected over 300 other entries. The album received only excellent reviews from over 20 music publications both here and abroad. J.J. Crowne is sure to be a chart climber, displaying his talent in every song he brings to the forefront of radio, stage, and to his audiences. This is what media is saying about the musical mastery of J.J. Crowne: The editors of MusicEmissions.com call J.J. “a singer songwriter for the 21st. Century…a true troubadour;” SkopeMagazine.com calls him “a real deal music man;” The editor of IndieMusicDigest.com writes: “Amazing songwriting, passionate vocal presence, and music that is straight from the heart;" Suite101.com calls J.J. “musical magic;” RocknRollView says J.J. Crowne "has clearly mastered his craft;" The Miami Herald writes: “he can really write a lyric…songs were compelling, nicely woven tales of love, loss and Lennon;" DJ ‘Uncle Earl’ of KCLA FM (Los Angeles) says “What the world needs – more J.J. Crowne… WOW!” Musik and Film and radio promotions division, My Musik Radio Promotions, plan to do just that with a full fledged assault on the world of J.J. Crowne's best work ever, "Another Day of Love", beginning mid July 2012. Crowne, whose compassion in writing developed from years of working with the indigent, commented, "For a guy who's been banging his head on the outside walls of this crazy music biz for almost 30 years, meeting and working with Stephen Wrench and his associates at Musik and Film has been almost too good to be true. Whatever success I have with this material in the coming months and years will be largely attributable to Stephen, Jeff and the good folks at Musik and Film. Here's looking forward to a great journey together."



Out of the Box Records is more than proud to represent J.J. Crowne and looks forward to the journey. To follow J.J. Crowne on his journey and experience his amazing artistry go to: http://www.jjcrowne.com. For more info on distribution/promotions, go to: http://www.musikandfilm.com/getpromoted