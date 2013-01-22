J1 Training Inc. Launches the Summer Work and Travel Program

Kennesaw, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- America has many great things to offer. People in other countries even think of it as a magical place of never ending opportunity. This is why so many foreign students dream of coming to visit America.



Students that wish to visit the United States have many ways they can do about accomplishing this. For students, there are fun and easy methods to go about visiting America.



Perhaps the most popular method students use to come see everything America has to offer is the Summer Work and Travel program. It’s a great way for young people from all over the world to come see America.



The Work and Travel Summer program allows students to come to America without having to worry about how they will be able to afford their stay here. Students come during their summer breaks and can stay for up to 4 months. For these students this gives them an incredible experience with memories that are sure to last a lifetime.Students coming to U.S. using the Summer Work and Travel program are able to work as Parking Attendants, Food & Beverage, Rafting Guides, Housekeeping, Bell Desk, Ticket Sellers, Retail, Spa Attendants, Lifeguards, Water park Attendant, Front Desk, Book keeping and much more.



Qualifications for students that want to enroll in Summer Work and Travel program vary by their individual countries. However, there are some qualifications that must be met by all student applicants. All students must be enrolled in post secondary schools. They must be actively pursuing a degree or other major field of study in their own country. Each student must be enrolled in the institution and registered for a full-time course load for the semester following their participation in a Summer Work and Travel program and all students must posses the ability to speak fluent English.



Although the participants are not eligible to stay at a length greater than four months there are many great things they can do within those four months. Perhaps, the best part of the Summer Work and Travel program for some students is that they have the ability to enroll in the program more than once. This is a fantastic opportunity for those who wish take part in the program. It is sure to change lives and make the entire world a better place.



To spend summer break in USA and for more details, interested folks may visit http://www.j1training.org/summer-w.html



About J1 Training

J1 Training is a cultural exchange program that provides international students and young professionals with access to the J-1 Internship Visa; making it so that they are able to take part in the many work-based learning programs offered in the United States



Media Contact:

J1 Training Inc.

info@j1training.org

http://www.j1training.org