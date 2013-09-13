Jaason Lee Recommends 10k 30 Day Challenge to Online Business Owners

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Online business development strategy is focussed entirely on making business ideas succeed online in order to create revenue for those who had the ideas in the first place. The beauty of online business is that it costs a fraction of the equivalent physical business in set up and maintenance costs, allowing business owners to create a virtual business for almost nothing which allows large margins and a less complex business. But this is just the beginning. Self-made entrepreneur Jaason Lee is an exciting figure at the cutting edge of online business development and he has now made new recommendations.



The 30 Days to 10k Program has just been published by Big Idea Mastermind, the brainchild of Vick Strizheus. Jaason has recorded the success he has found utilising the program and explains its efficacy, its unique selling points and its value to other business owners.



Jaason Lee has been a proponent of the work of Big Idea Mastermind for some time and has been a significant opinion maker in the business community that has since adopted their strategies. His editorial explaining Big Idea Mastermind helped many new business owners to see the advantages of getting involved. Jaasom particularly like that the Big Idea Mastermind program synergizes the advantages of both network marketing and internet marketing while providing all the tools newcomers need to succeed. Jaason explains the whole sales funnel is created for new recruits so they essentially they have a plug and play system that simply requires traffic to be successful.



A spokesperson for Jaason Lee explaines how Jaason provides value to his readership, “Jaason shares his journey through the world of online business regularly through his blog, and he has earned a large loyal following because business leaders and newcomers alike have seen him grow and develop into an authority on the subject through his determined approach and initiative. He has a natural eye for discovering effective business strategies and wants to help create worldwide prosperity by sharing what he finds. The latest article on the 30 Days to 10K program is just one such example, as he describes in easy to read plain English just how it can transform the lives of online entrepreneurs.”



About Jaason Lee

Jaason Lee is self-made business entrepreneur who develops, tests and promotes online business strategy packs that allow individuals and small businesses to start making more money online. His website features articles on business trends, online developments and pioneers the use of idea networking to generate powerful and effective business connections. For more information, please visit: http://www.jaasonlee.com/