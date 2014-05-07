Jack and Jill Toy Shop Announces New Toys on Sale

Totterdown, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Online toy shop Jack and Jill came out with a press release recently concerning their newest creative toys consisting of games and puzzles aimed at young children. The toy shop, which is based in Totterdown, also stated that their products are now even more affordably priced.



Since this independent family run business began operations in 2010, it has built a reputation for supplying high quality baby toys at affordable prices. According to a Jack and Jill spokesperson, the company’s goal is not just to be one of the top online toy shops but to provide shoppers what they require. In line with this goal, the company expanded its toy line into several categories including toys, creative, games, Sylvanian Families, Diabolos and Playmobil.



The toy shops UK also introduced their new bedroom wall stickers and mobiles, as well as their baby playthings. Unlike when shopping at other kids toy shops, Jack and Jill offer a complete product description for each product. According to Jack and Jill, each product sold on their store has a detailed guide with the dimensions, what age it is suitable for and links to other related products.



To achieve their goal of being a dependable toy shop online, Jack and Jill declared that their range for children cover 0 to 12 years, and also in line with this the toy store said that their product range now includes an assortment of ride ons, scooters, train sets and party bag toys.



About Jack and Jill

Jack and Jill is an independent toy store operating in Totterdown, South Bristol. Since 2010, the shop has become known for their impressive array of toys ranging from ride ons, science kits, and arts and crafts. Aside from a vast array of carefully selected toys, Jack and Jill is also known for their very affordable prices.



Contact Details:

Clinton A. Roberts

192 Wells Rd

Totterdown

Bristol

BS4 2AX