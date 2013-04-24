Jack Enrile Comments on the Stand-off with China

Cagayan, Phillipines -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- It seems as if the territorial disputes for the Scarborough Shoal between the Philippines and China has been on a continuous boiling point, so it appears as if this open hostility will unfortunately go on indefinitely, but, on the other hand, there have been some solutions, suggested by certain Philippine politicians, that will, with a bit of luck, solve this major international crisis, and one of these solutions can be found in the comments of Jack Enrile on stand-off with China. The former congressman of the First District of the Province of Cagayan may be more famous for his advocacies in improving the country’s agricultural sector, but the stand-off with China was too big and grave of a problem to put aside, and, as an immediate result, Jack, along with many other political figures, sought a course of action in which the disputes between the Philippines and China would die down. Jack was in agreement that continuous diplomatic mission to China was, at the moment, the best possible course of action, but these diplomatic missions for the most part ended in disappointment, and this is where Jack suggested that the Philippines appoint a deeply knowledgeable envoy to China, as soon as possible. If the diplomatic missions were accompanied with such a knowledgeable envoy, then it is most likely that the negotiations with China will go more smoothly than before, and, with a little bit of luck, the disputes could potentially be a thing of the past.



On the other hand, there is another part of the comments of Jack Enrile on stand-off with China that should be looked into. Even though the territorial disputes between the Philippines and China have mostly been talked about in military terms, Jack has stated many times that the country ought to look at the dispute in economic and trade terms too, for the main reason that something economically substantial may come out if a deal is ever reached between the two countries to end the dispute. Ever since China became Asia’s economic tiger, almost every country in the world is trying to make economic deals with it, and it would be silly if the Philippines would shun away such deals. Thus, Jack has said that every diplomatic mission to China should also be a trade mission, so that the negotiations will work out for both sides. These are the important comments of Jack Enrile on stand-off with China, and it would be a shame if the government were to turn a blind eye to this.



About Jack Enrile

Juan Castañer Ponce Enrile, Jr. (born on July 16, 1958), also known as Jack Enrile, is a Filipino government official. He is a Representative of the 1st District of Cagayan in the 15th Congress. He is the only son and namesake of Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile of Cagayan and the former Ambassador to the Holy See, Cristina Castañer of Manila. He is married to former Cagayan Province Congresswoman Salvacion “Sally” Santiago. Sally traces her roots to the Santiagos of Angat and Guiguinto, Bulacan.