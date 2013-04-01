Jack Enrile Is the Senator to Vote for in the Philippines

Manila, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- If one were to take a look at statistics, the cold hard facts, one would see that the voters who take up the biggest percentage of the voting population are the working class voters; in other words, if they already have decided on which senator to vote for the Philippines, then it is more than likely that that senator will be headed on his way to the Philippine Senate. As a result, it is no surprise that the majority of senatorial candidates are reaching out to the working class, in order to not only win their hearts and minds but to also win their vote. On the other hand, how many of these senatorial candidates are really, truly dedicated in helping out the working class, or are they really all just words, mere talk? Thankfully, the working class knows the answer. They know which senatorial candidates have their interests at heart. They know who is ready to take on the problems of hunger and poverty that they are facing on an almost day to day basis. They know the candidates who will find the best solutions in helping solve these problems. They know that former congressman of Cagayan and current senatorial hopeful Jack Enrile is one of these candidates.



During the years 1998-2001, 2001-2004, 2004-2007, and finally 2010-2013, Jack Enrile was the congressman of the First District of the Province of Cagayan, a province whose main constituents were farmers, the working class and the poor. From this experience, Jack was able to develop an ability to familiarly relate to these people, and this has served him well during the long and arduous election campaign. It has also led him to author and champion two bills that primarily serve the interests of the working class, the Filipino masses: the “Food Requirement Plan for Filipinos” bill and the “Batas Kasambahay”. Firstly, the “Food Requirement Plan for Filipinos” would equally distribute the nation’s food supply into the homes of ordinary Filipino families, thereby replacing the policy of constantly exporting the greater part of this food supply into Western and other Asian marketplaces. Secondly, the “Batas Kasambahay” promised the household helpers of the country, who make up a huge percentage of the country’s workforce, much improved wages, welfare, and working conditions. Such care for the interests of the working class is the main reason why Jack Enrile is truly the senator to vote for the Philippines.



