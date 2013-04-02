Jack Enrile Might Be One of the Philippine Senators This June

Manila, Phillipines -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Every senatorial candidate knows that they need to win the hearts and minds of the group of people who make up the biggest percentage of the voting population, in order to have any chance at becoming part of the Philippine senators this upcoming June. And, needless to say, everyone knows that the group of people who make up this big percentage is the working class, provincial voters. Without a shadow of a doubt, the senatorial candidate who is able to have a campaign that appeals and inspires these types of voters will surely become part of the Senate House later this year. But what does it take to inspire working class, provincial voters? To answer this question, one needs to take a close look at former congressman of Cagayan and favorite senatorial candidate Jack Enrile, for the main reason that, out of all the senatorial nominees, he is the candidate who is appealing to and inspiring, in an effortless sort of way, the working class voters. One of the main reasons why working class, provincial voters have taken a liking to Jack is because during his tenure as the congressman of the First District of the Province of Cagayan --- a position he served for four terms in the following years: 1998-2001, 2001-2004, 2004-2007, and 2010-2013 --- he completely dedicated himself in helping solve the everyday problems of everyday working class Filipinos. This dedication culminated in the authoring of two of the most popular bills in recent times: namely, the “Food Requirement Plan for Filipinos” bill and the “Magna Carta for Household Helpers”, more known as the “Batas Kasambahay”, which was passed into law just last December 2012.



Jack Enrile authored the “Food Requirement Plan for Filipinos” in the hopes that by progressively developing the agricultural sector of the country, the widespread problem of hunger in the country’s provinces can be alleviated. Thus, this bill seeks to drastically increase food production, and afterwards allocate the larger part of this food supply into the homes of hungry Filipinos all around. On the other side, the “Magna Carta for Household Helpers” seeks to give, through the support of government, better welfare and working conditions to the tens of thousands of household helpers in every corner of the country. These bills evince Jack Enrile as a man for the masses, and this is why it is unlikely that we won’t see Jack as part of the Philippine senators.



