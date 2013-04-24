Jack Enrile on AIDS and Contraceptives and What This Entails

Cagayan, Phillipines -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Even though it appears that the controversies and contentiousness of the RH Bill and its eventual implementation is a thing of history, this is so far from the truth especially in this year’s general elections, for the prime reason that now, all because of the implementation of the RH Bill, all political candidates will have to tackle the divisive issue of sex education, and this is one of the reasons why, in his campaign trail, the ex-congressman of the First District of the Province of Cagayan and current senatorial candidate Jack Enrile has been emphasizing his views of Jack Enrile on AIDS and contraceptives, since his views could be vital in winning crucial votes from either liberal voters or religious voters. On one hand, a political candidate might be able to win votes from liberal voters if they are treating the hot topic of sex education with an openness that implies their willingness to allow sex education as mandatory throughout the country; on the other hand, political candidates can potentially win votes from religious voters if they look at the issue of sex education with caution, meaning that they would not want sex education to be norm in this country’s approaching future. As a result, the senatorial candidates who are the most popular amongst the country’s registered voters are those candidates that are able to find a way to appeal to both types of voters, liberal and religious, and this is what Jack Enrile has successfully done, which is why, if one were to take a look at the recent Pulse Asia survey, he remains to be one of the top twelve popular senatorial candidates in the country.



So what are the views and opinions of Jack Enrile on AIDS and contraceptives? For starters, one would have to backtrack to last year, to the time when he voted “Yes” for the implementation of the RH Bill, much to the chagrin of most of the religious voters of the country. Jack has stated that he voted “Yes” for the RH Bill, for the main reason that he defended a woman’s right to choose, and this is arguably why Jack has found a following amongst liberal voters. Yet, Jack was not all smiles for the RH Bill, because he still believed that the allocation of the government budget should primarily go to food, instead of contraceptives. Accordingly, Jack also appealed to religious voters, too, making him one of the more popular senatorial candidates.



About Juan Castaner Ponce Enrile, Jr.

Juan Castañer Ponce Enrile, Jr. (born on July 16, 1958), also known as Jack Enrile, is a Filipino government official. He is a Representative of the 1st District of Cagayan in the 15th Congress. He is the only son and namesake of Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile of Cagayan and the former Ambassador to the Holy See, Cristina Castañer of Manila. He is married to former Cagayan Province Congresswoman Salvacion “Sally” Santiago. Sally traces her roots to the Santiagos of Angat and Guiguinto, Bulacan.