Toronto Man Indebted to World Renowned Hospital

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Jack Kronis, 53 year old independent marketing consultant and resident of Toronto, has recently rallied support for the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care of the Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. Unfortunately for Kronis, his beloved mother, Pearl Kronis, recently passed away from a difficult bout with lung cancer. The good people at the Temmy Latner Centre, however, helped in ways that greatly touched Mr. Kronis.



The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care treated and cared for his mother during the final stage of her life. Their program allowed for Mrs. Kronis to stay in her home, instead of a hospice. Doctors and nurses regularly made visits. This also allowed for family and friends to regularly visit and gave her the indispensable comfort of being home and away from the sterile and often impersonal hospice setting.



“I am deeply indebted to the organization for the incredible care and attention they provide for the terminally ill,” said Jack Kronis.



Since her passing, family and friends have also donated to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. Mr. Kronis is committed to this cause. He encourages others to give what they can to this amazing program, which gives such outstanding treatment and immeasurable dignity to the terminally ill and their loved ones.



For more information on the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care of the Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, or to make a donation yourself, visit http://www.mountsinai.on.ca/temmy_latner/tlcpc.