Jack Media Acquires Popular Daily Deal Fashion Apparel Site All the Sales, Enhances Shopper Experience

Gloucester, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Shoppers in search of the latest designer clothing sale can now double their bargain-finding bounties. Jack Media, a well-known online marketing firm known for its proven ability to “turn browsers into buyers” announced today its acquisition of leading apparel and fashion accessory daily-deal website All the Sales. The new merger is “all the rage” in fashion circles and promises to help savvy shoppers “never miss a sale… again.”



Self-described as a “group of shoppers” frustrated by the time and effort it took “to find a good sale,” All the Salesfeatures hundreds of designer wear specials on clothing, shoes, jewellery and fashion accessories, updated daily, for women, children and men. Users enjoy instant sale notification by signing up to receive customised alerts on all their favourite brands. The company scans all the popular Australian retail websites in search of a good deal, passing on savings of up to 80-percent off to shoppers.



Timely and fashion-forward, the new Jack Media acquisition makes plenty of “cents.” According to Competitions.com.au, Australia’s daily deal market is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years, skyrocketing from $600 million in 2012 to more than $1 billion by 2015.



James Kitchener, CEO and lead marketing specialist for Jack Media states that the new acquisition “will allow us to enhance the shoppers’ experience by adding more sales to the website and deliver on the promise to help them quickly find clothing from Australia’s favourite brands… on sale, always.”



To enjoy the latest savings on designer clothes and cheap, fashionable, brand-name clothing, visit the All the Saleswebsite (http://www.allthesales.com.au/).



