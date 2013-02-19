Jack-Up Oil Rig Torque Transmitters Monitor Leg Loads

Hoffman Estates, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- MCRT® 39000X torque sensors from S. Himmelstein accurately measure torque for control and verification of loads on oil rig support legs. They enable load monitoring during jacking operations and help maintain stability on uneven and shifting sea beds and strong currents.



Mounted between the electric motors and pinion drive gearboxes on each leg’s truss, the system transmits data via a two-wire 4-20 mA loop to the Control Room. Because the MCRT® 39000X torque instrument measures the source load distribution directly it enables a significantly faster response time than other systems. No need to guess the location of stress on the rig’s structure. This advance warning of any change or movement of weight helps prevent damage to decks and jacking equipment.



Because of its extremely high immunity to noise interference, high safety margins, and maintenance-free design, the MCRT® 39000X has been certified by both ABS and DNV to become a standard for oil field use.



MCRT® 39000X torque transmitters measure bidirectional static (stall) and dynamic shaft torque and speed (an option). A one piece stainless shaft carries bonded, foil strain gages. They measure torque, and in combination with element design, cancel bending and thrust loads. Their rotary transmitters don’t wear or generate noise. They are immune to ambient noise, vibration, lubricants and other hostile environments. There are no slip rings, brushes, radio transmitters and other noisy, limited-life elements. Unlike ferrite transformers, S. Himmelstein ferrite-free MCRT® 39000X units aren’t susceptible to cracking and impact damage. Moreover, the robust, non-ferrite design suits these transmitters for hostile environments.



S. Himmelstein manufactures a full line of shaft, spline, flange, pulley, wheel and reaction torquemeters, and other torque measuring instruments.



S. Himmelstein and Company, 2490 Pembroke Avenue, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Phone: (800) 632-7873 Fax: (847) 843-8488 E-mail: news@himmelstein.com Website: http://www.himmelstein.com



For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=9704



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net