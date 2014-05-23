Jack Vincent Corradino - Personal Injury Lawyer Brings a Wealth of Experience to Your Personal Injury Cases

Clifton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Jack Corradino has extensive experience in the field of personal injury law. His focus is on motor vehicle accidents, work accidents, slip and falls, product liability, dog bites and medical malpractice. After graduating Seton Hall and Widener School of Law (1996) with honors in 1995, and the Moe Levine Trial Advocacy Honor Society, Mr. Corradino served as the law clerk for the Honorable Judge Robert Passero, the late presiding assignment judge of Passaic County.



Mr. Corradino is licensed to practice law in the State of New Jersey, the U.S. District of New Jersey , State of New York, Bar of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, and the United States Federal Court. He is a member of the Passaic County Bar Association and the New Jersey State Bar Association, AAJ PAC Interstate Trucking Litigation Group, as well as the American Association for Justice at both a state and national level. Further, Mr. Corradino is on the AAJ PAC-NJ Board of Governors, and named to both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.



Unlike most other attorneys who are afraid of insurance company lawyers and settle a case for much less than their full value, Mr. Corradino is a fearless litigator who has tried the most complicated and complex cases to verdict, including medical malpractice, in order to receive the maximum awards for his clients.



About Corradino & Papa, LLC

At Corradino & Papa, LLC, you get personal care because we care. A personal injury lawyer from Corradino & Papa, LLC is always available in emergency situations, and you pay no fee unless we recover damages. If you are in an accident, call us toll-free at 877-574-1200, or visit us at: http://www.corradinoandpapa.com/



935 Allwood Road,

Suite 240

Clifton NJ 07012

Tel: 877-574-1200

Fax: 973- 574-1202