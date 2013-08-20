Jackie Spencer Launches Third Delectable Spirit Book

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Jackie Spencer is excited to announce the launch of her third Delectable Spirit book named ‘Delectably Wicked Halloween’, which is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/author/jackiespencer or via the author’s website at: http://delectablespirit.vpweb.com.



Dark, Lusty and provocatively written, is how the Delectable Spirit books are described and this is what makes them so effortlessly appealing. The latest book in the series is sure to delight both old and new Jackie Spencer fans alike.



“A Strong Spirit is Eternal” writes James Andrew of Midwest Book Review regarding Jackie’s 1st book ‘Delectable Spirit’.



Jackie’s two previous novels were well received and spurred her along to release her third part in the series only six months after Delectable Spirit II "The Darker Side" (book 2 of series) was released.



“We all have a little delectable spirit in us” quotes Jackie Spencer as she writes book #3 of the Delectable Spirit Books. “We love mysteries and I love telling stories of ghosts and witches.”



‘Delectably Wicked Halloween’ is a well written tale, set to take the reader on a journey into the enlightenment of Halloween. It provides facts and information on Halloween itself, as well as a selection of bewitching tales around the many intriguing and mystical aspects of Halloween. The book contains a wonderful collection of poetic tales, beautifully describing witches, ghosts, vampires and much more in a dramatically written prose that is sure to entertain the most discerning tastes.



Jackie Spencer was born in Evansville Indiana and now resides in Fort Myers, Florida.



Jackie majored in business specializing in Real Estate Sales with a love and talent for writing literature and poetry.



For further information visit: ttps://www.amazon.com/author/jackiespencer

http://delectablespirit.vpweb.com



About Jackie Spencer

Jackie Spencer, born in Evansville Indiana. Now resides in Fort Myers, Florida.



Jackie majored in business specializing in Real Estate Sales with a love and talent for writing literature and poetry.



Jackie Spencer's book "Delectable Spirit" Review

"A Strong Spirit is Eternal" writes Midwest Book Review giving Jackie Spencer's book a five star rating. Glide through a soulful collection of dramatic poetry that is sure to entertain you and capture your heart.



Dark love captured in verses that is artfully written by Jackie Spencer who has overcame many adversities in life and found her strength. Writes James Andrew at Midwest Book Review.



Newly released Feb 2013 Delectable Spirit II "The Darker Side".



Working on a special Halloween Edition to be released in Fall of 2013. "Delectably Wicked Halloween".