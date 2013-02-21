Author Jackie Spencer Releases New Book Delectable Spirit II "the Darker Side"

Ft. Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Delectable Spirit II "The Darker Side" is a collection of short tales depicting betrayal of all kinds which include a host of spirits, angry ghosts and other paranormal entities that tell their tales of destruction. Murder, suicide, love, romance, mystery and hate are artfully written in compact poetic verses.
A fan of Edgar Alan Poe and Alfred Hitchcock, Jackie Spencer has taken this creativeness to another level.
White witches and black witches
Sharing their brew
Werewolves and vampires
With lots of lusty crew
Dark alluring commentary
Are just to name a few
Throw in a psycho that murdered his wife
Then add just a bit of sugar and spice...
"A Strong Spirit is Eternal" writes James Andrew at Midwest Book Review on Delectable Spirit (the first book written by Jackie Spencer) Review goes on to say: Delectable Spirit is a collection of poetry from a woman who has overcame many harsh realities throughout her life. Jackie Spencer has developed her own spirit's strength through all of these, and her verse is a display of its power and strength, speaking on the triumphs and tragedies of life. "Delectable Spirit" is a fine book from a fine woman, recommended. James Andrew / Midwest Book review.
About Jackie Spencer
Jackie Spencer Author/Writer and poet resides in southwest Florida. You may contact Jackie Spencer at: floridasunkist@msn.com