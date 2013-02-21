Author Jackie Spencer Releases New Book Delectable Spirit II "the Darker Side"

Ft. Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Delectable Spirit II "The Darker Side" is a collection of short tales depicting betrayal of all kinds which include a host of spirits, angry ghosts and other paranormal entities that tell their tales of destruction. Murder, suicide, love, romance, mystery and hate are artfully written in compact poetic verses.



A fan of Edgar Alan Poe and Alfred Hitchcock, Jackie Spencer has taken this creativeness to another level.



White witches and black witches

Sharing their brew

Werewolves and vampires

With lots of lusty crew

Dark alluring commentary

Are just to name a few

Throw in a psycho that murdered his wife

Then add just a bit of sugar and spice...



"A Strong Spirit is Eternal" writes James Andrew at Midwest Book Review on Delectable Spirit (the first book written by Jackie Spencer) Review goes on to say: Delectable Spirit is a collection of poetry from a woman who has overcame many harsh realities throughout her life. Jackie Spencer has developed her own spirit's strength through all of these, and her verse is a display of its power and strength, speaking on the triumphs and tragedies of life. "Delectable Spirit" is a fine book from a fine woman, recommended. James Andrew / Midwest Book review.



About Jackie Spencer

Jackie Spencer Author/Writer and poet resides in southwest Florida. You may contact Jackie Spencer at: floridasunkist@msn.com