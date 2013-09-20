Jackson Mississippi Based Cosmeceutical Distribution and Weight Loss Company "MXI Corp" Announces 2013 Product Enhancements for Its' "Xocai Protein Cookie" Being Marketed to Consumers in San Diego California, Tsubame, Satte, Yamanashi & Semboku Japan

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The High-Antioxidant, Meal-Replacement Cookie, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 36,000 per cookie, can significantly boost your antioxidant (ORAC) intake-and lose weight at the same time!



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Eating a 36,000 plus Total ORACFN diet every day is easy. You can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the High-Antioxidant, Meal-Replacement Cookie into your daily diet. It's super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and make you feel great.



With Xoçai, you will be eating at least 36,000 ORAC or more every day for the next 30 days (and you will want to continue longer). Remember, the ORAC measures how well components of food mop up the free radicals in the bloodstream. Eating 36,000 or more will significantly boost the antioxidant potency of your blood. This is one of those rare areas of nutrition where more truly is better.



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Xocai Founder Jeanette Brooks Japan Niigata "MXI Corp" Akashi "Xocai" Mie "Adam Paul Green" Fukuyama Neyagawa Gunma Toyota Yamato Ishikawa Delta, UTAH Cedar City 84720 84628 84319 84325 84405



https://vimeo.com/72597831



How to read Xocai product packaging

http://www.healthychocolatejapan.com/member/Print_Library/package.pdf



Xocai Healhty Chocolate White Paper

http://adampaulgreen.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/Chocolate-White-Paper-2013-HIRES.pdf



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This Variety Pack includes approximately a one-week supply of each of our best-selling, Healthy Chocolate products: Xoçai® Nuggets, X Power Squares™, Omega Squares™, and XoBiotic Squares™. The Variety Pack is the ideal way to introduce someone to our Best Selling Healthy Chocolate products or as an existing Associate you can select the Variety Pack as your auto-shipment and continue consuming all of your favorite products.



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Each of these products have been formulated to provide you with a significant amount of antioxidants from our exclusive blend of cold-pressed cacao and freeze-dried açaí berries without the refined sugars and unhealthy fats, fillers and preservatives found in most other chocolates.



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About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com http://www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership 1-801-809-7766