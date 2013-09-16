Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Announces September and October Events

Jackson, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- When it comes to picking the perfect vacation spot, many people choose to visit resorts and casinos. These locations offer a wide variety of activities, such as fine dining, concerts, shopping and sightseeing, making it the perfect destination for a weekend getaway or family trip.



For the past few years, people interested in West Coast vacations have always turned to Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, a three-star Hotel and Casino in Northern California. In addition to fine dining and shopping, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort’s guests have access to a first-class resort and casino during their stay. The Resort is also well known for its amusing entertainment options.



Recently, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort announced its Fall 2013 entertainment schedule.



House of Floyd: A Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd is scheduled to appear on Saturday, September 28, 2013 at 7 p.m., while 38 Special will perform on Sunday, October 6, 2013 at 6 p.m.



Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort will also host a teaser karaoke competition on Thursday, September 26, 2013 in the Grand Oak Ballroom. The first place winner will receive $500 in prize money.



In addition to the aforementioned events, the Sierra Foothill Harvest Brew-Fest is coming to Jackson Rancheria on October 20, 2013. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.



Tickets for Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort’s shows can be purchased online or at the Casino Cashier’s Cage. The resort’s Dreamcatcher’s Club members can purchase discounted tickets at the Casino Cashier’s Cage, as well.



Individuals interested in learning more about Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort and its services can visit the company’s website for more information. Social media users can subscribe to Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort’s frequent updates on Twitter and Facebook.



About Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in the heart of the gold country, the first-class northern California resort casino features 38 gaming tables, nine Poker tables and 1,650 slot and video machines. The three-Diamond, three-star hotel offers 86 custom rooms and specialty suites with a variety of luxurious amenities and first class service as well as one of the country’s top rated RV parks just minutes from the casino. Jackson Rancheria has more MegaJackpot (R) winners than any casino in Northern California. For more information, please visit http://jacksoncasino.com