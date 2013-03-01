Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Offering $200 Rebate with New Dreamcatchers Club Signup

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Right now, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is rewarding new Dreamcatchers Club® members by rebating their losses in the first day of play up to $200 when they mention “Play $200 on Us” at Club signup. In addition, the Dreamcatchers Club now features an instant bonus worth up to $1,000. The first-class resort casino in northern California features 47 gaming tables, nine poker tables and 1,600 slot and video machines as well as 86 custom rooms and specialty suites with luxurious amenities, first-class service and much more.



Regular guests of Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort know that signing up for their Dreamcatchers Club can make even bigger dreams come true with earned rewards, discounts and bonuses. “We are constantly making major enhancements for Dreamcatchers Club members and it seemed like an ideal time to add even more incentive by providing a $200 rebate for new club members that are just signing up,” said a Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort spokesperson.



Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort’s Dreamcatchers Club is just one of the many features that make them among the best northern California Indian casinos. With the Dreamcatchers Club tier structure, the more members play, the higher tier level they achieve, and the more points they earn for rewards, discounts, and bonuses. Club player points can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining, shows, the RV Park, the General Store or the Gift Shop. Club members can earn points up to three times faster than at other Northern California casinos.



New Dreamcatchers Club members receive a wealth of reward opportunities such as $1 back in rewards for every 300 earned points. Club members can get one point rewarded for every $1 wagered at Reel & Video Slots and every $2 wagered playing video poker and video keno. On average, players that average $10 to $100 in bets for an hour can earn approximately 300 to as many as 3,000 points. There is no better place to play poker in Sacramento as poker playing Club members earn 150 points for every hour of rated play.



With 47 gaming tables, nine poker tables, and 1,600 slot and video machines, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is considered by many to be among the best of the northern California Indian casinos. From the comfort and luxury of their new High Limit Room to their newly renovated three-Diamond, three-Star hotel offering 86 deluxe rooms with all the amenities, Jackson Rancheria has it all.



Their RV park Sacramento CA amenities provide campers with one of the top rated RV parks in the country located in a beautiful secluded forest setting just minutes from the casino and mother lode gold country. Guests and visitors to Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort can choose from their six restaurants with something for everyone. For more information, please visit http://jacksoncasino.com/



About Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in the heart of gold country, the first-class northern California resort casino features 47 gaming tables, nine poker tables and 1,600 slot and video machines. The three-diamond, three-star hotel offers 86 custom rooms and specialty suites with a variety of luxurious amenities and first-class service as well as one of the country’s top rated RV parks just minutes from the casino. Jackson Rancheria has more MegaJackpot® winners than any casino in Northern California.