Jacksonville Dentist Offers Great Deal for New Patients

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- With millions of Americans lacking adequate dental health coverage, dental health related conditions are on the rise. Conditions more indirectly related to poor dental health, such as heart disease and stroke are also increasing among Americans. One dentist in Jacksonville, Florida is working to make care more affordable for those who lack coverage, with a special plan for new patients.



Jacksonville, Florida 4/25/13- New patients of Dr. Rittenberg & Associates of Jacksonville, Florida are in for a treat. For $175, a fraction of the standard cost, Dr. Rittenberg and team will provide a thorough oral health evaluation, including x-rays, digital photographs, and a comprehensive smile analysis.



After the checkup is done, included in the $175 is a consultation with Dr. Rittenberg. During the consultation Dr. Rittenberg works with new clients to create an action plan for future treatment. For some the action plan may be as simple as bi-yearly checkups. For others it could be a complex treatment plan stretching well into the future. Customized care includes setting up appointments that fit with your schedule, as well as your budget and seeking affordable fixes for your biggest dental woes.



Clients of Dr. Rittenberg appreciate his conservative treatment recommendations as well as the over two decades of practice experience he brings to the table. Though the prices may be low, the expertise and quality of care is top-notch.



Many clients, especially those who have forgone dental appointment for an extended period of time require comprehensive, invasive care to obtain the smile they dream of possessing. Often treatments can be broken down during the consultation with Dr. Rittenberg. That helps to make them both affordable and achievable. In some situations, the clients may opt to get a wide range of services done in a long, single-day session under general anesthesia so that they do not have to miss out on work. In other cases, the client may opt to have treatment stretched out over a series of months, so they can make payments along the way. For those who need serious, immediate treatment, payment plans are available.



This sort of affordable, customized care is a rarity in the word of modern healthcare. However, the expert team at Dr. Rittenberg & Associates is more than happy to help clients out in whatever way possible. Making adequate dental treatment a viable, affordable option for families of all budgets is of utmost importance to Dr. Rittenberg. This likely contributed to his multiple accolades including being honored as one of “Jacksonville’s Best Doctors” by Jacksonville Magazine.



If you or a loved one needs dental care at an affordable price, consider the services of Dr. Rittenberg. There is a very good chance that you will not be disappointed.



For an interview or to schedule a visit with Dr. Rittenberg, visit http://www.drrittenberg.com/ or call the office at (904) 384 4391. Flexible Office hours are available from Monday through Thursday.



Contact:

Dr. Harris Rittenberg and Associates

Name: Dr. Harris Rittenberg

Address:

5417 Ortega Blvd

Jacksonville FL 32210

Phone: (904) 384.4391

Fax: (904) 389.0806

Email: Dr.Rittenberg@drrittenberg.com

Website : www.drrittenberg.com