Scott'S Discount Movers to Offer Promos for Full Moving Services

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Scott’s Discount Movers is a professional moving, full-service and storage company that provides services on people seeking for full-moving services from their old residence to new residence along with promos that they can be interested in.



The company offers its services that include commercial moving, residential moving, packing supplies, packing load, placing and transporting. It also has its service on storage, discount for seniors, students and military and discount referral program.



Apart from it, the aim of the company is to mainly offer moving services for commercial or personal property at excellent prices. It also prioritizes clients of keeping and making them completely satisfied in regard with moving before and afterwards. More so, it helps people in moving on long-distance location or even across town. An efficient storage system is also offered to people in holding their items in a secure, dry and clean storage facility for six months. This further ensures that the belongings stay in their perfect shape until they are reclaimed.



The moving company is also insured and licensed wherein clients are assured that all items are totally safe and perfectly covered against damage for future use.



Year-end specials and promos to clients are offered, who will book anytime between December 5th, 2013 to January 1oth, 2014.



There are huge discounts to expect which are as follows:

- 1 bedroom house/apartment regular $350.00. Discount price $250.00

- 2 bedroom house/apartment regular $450.00. Discount price $350.00

- 3 bedroom house/apartment regular $550.00. Discount price $450.00

- 4 bedroom house/apartment regular $750.00. Discount price $650.00



All pricing and discounts do not include packing of house hold items. Just movement of house hold items from old residence to new residence.



About Scott’s Discount Movers

Scott’s Discount Movers (http://www.scottsdiscountmovers.com) is a professional and trusted moving service in Jacksonville, Florida that also provides commercial and personal moving services with no hassle and stress.



or those who are interested to know more about the company, feel free to check out this video commercial www.youtube.com/watch?v=eaTUm5FnK7w or contact them at (904) 705-9999.