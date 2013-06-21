Jacksonville Pest Control Company, Turner Pest Control, Protects Homes During Peak Termite Season

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Humidity and warm temperatures make April through June peak termite season for the sunshine state. Swarms of thousands of termites are ready to reproduce in soil, tree stumps and inside houses, seeking out fragile wood and water for their new homes. Jacksonville pest control company Turner Pest Control helps Florida residents protect their homes from potentially damaging termite infestations, performing thorough inspections for early signs of termite problems and eradicating them from homes if they’re found.



Termite infestations can cause considerable and potentially irreparable damage to a home’s structural foundation. But, what many homeowners don’t realize is that their homeowner’s insurance will not cover repairing damage caused by termites or other pests. That’s why Turner Pest Control offers the following advice. Florida residents should ensure their homes don’t have cracks or holes that could allow termites access. They should be aware of moist areas and eliminate them if possible and clean up branches and other wood around their homes that termites can snack on. They’re advised to keep mulch at least six inches from their home’s foundation and be vigilant by looking out for the termite infestation warning signs, such as termite wings or fecal pellets.



“Termites outside your home don’t necessarily indicate an infestation; but it sure is a sign you should call a professional pest control company with termite control experience,” Mark Slater, CEO of Turner Pest Control. “Don’t wait until you see termites – call an experienced termite control expert to develop a strategy for protecting your investment.”



In addition to providing expert pest protection and termite control services, Turner Pest Control also delivers some of the best bed bug and lawn services around the state. From Palm Coast and Port Orange to Ocala and Jacksonville Beach, Turner Pest Control has lawn programs that keep yards looking great year-round, protecting against pests while keeping children and pets safe from dangerous chemicals. Their trained technicians analyze each yard and apply treatments that are customized to make the lawn look perfect.



