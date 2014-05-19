Jacksonville Portable Toilet Rentals Unveils New Exclusive Sanitary Units for Special Events

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Having a toilet and bathroom arrangements are a basic necessity to human life. Whether it is an outdoor or an indoor event, having sanitary facility is important. Maintaining a healthy and clean habit and having a hygienic sanitation plays an important role in keeping up with the everyday cleanliness. However, there can be times where the access to toilet facilities is often limited especially during outdoor occasions. For such situations, there are portable toilets that offer an ideal temporary sanitary arrangement for outdoor events.



For any type of outdoor events, whether it is barbecues, weddings, festival or concerts, Jacksonville portable toilets rental offer a wide range of clean, unique and comfortable sanitary facilities that is held around the city. With their huge selections of portable toilets designs and commitment to service, they continue to establish themselves as one of the best portable sanitary rental firm in the region. They have the perfect portable toilets for any type of occasion- due to the homelike facilities offered by them with their stellar service; they continue to exceed their customers’ expectations.



For the different variety of events that takes place around Jacksonville, having a quality portable toilet rental is the key. The Jacksonville portable toilets rental provides their customers with a variety of sanitary units that are suitable for event requirements. They also come with amazing exteriors that adds to the events décor. It also has spacious interiors with all the features that a user will want. It comes with fresh water sink and flushable toilets that are both operated by separate foot pumps for optimum sanitary experience. These features can be found in the celebration toilets that are mostly used for formal affairs, weddings, official functions etc.



They also offer garden head portable toilets. These specific toilets are designed for casual events such as backyard gatherings and barbecues. Designed to blend flawlessly with the garden landscape, they are an ideal choice for informal outdoor events. To acquire further details about Jacksonville Portable Toilets kindly visit http://www.portabletoiletsjacksonvillefl.com



About Jacksonville Portable Toilets

Jacksonville Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Jacksonville. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Jacksonville, FL

Email: info@portabletoiletsjacksonvillefl.com

http://www.portabletoiletsjacksonvillefl.com