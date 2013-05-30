Jacksonville Residents Get Their Homes Mold Tested at an Affordable Budget

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- With high humidity and heat lasting a good part of the year, Jacksonville provides an ideal breeding ground for different types of mold. Over the years, homeowners have shelled out thousands of dollars on timely mold cleanup because of the potential health threat caused by constant exposure to molds. Children and elderly people are most vulnerable to such health threats.



Recent data has revealed that most city homes and businesses end up paying for services they do not even need. However, the risk of putting lives at danger due to potential exposure to toxic molds has pushed owners to shell out money for mold tests. Thanks to the 123 Mold Testing Company, owners can now pay only for the services they need.



The trick behind this is that this Mold Testing Jacksonville company actually provides independent mold inspection and tests. Each step is independent of the other. This way even the service charges are also different. Residents now have the choice of hiring different companies for the two steps. In this way the company ensures that the results are completely free from bias.



Once an independent mold test is done around the house, the research labs will give out the test results. Instructions as to the type of mold present and the procedure to eradicate it will be given out by the research lab. This is entirely independent of the next step. The rest is in the hands of the residents to hire either the same company or another company of their own choice and liking.



As for the homes without any signs of mold growth, the mold cleanup stops at the first step. Once the mold inspectors establish that the property does not need a mold cleanup, the search stops here. Homeowners will only have to pay for the inspection services. These way residents get to save a lot of cash. To gather additional information on mold testing in Jacksonville kindly, check out http://www.123moldtesting.net/florida/mold-inspection-in-jacksonville-fl/.



About 123moldtesting.net

123 Mold Testing is one of the most trusted companies for all mold inspection and mold testing services nationwide. All of our technicians and mold inspectors are IAC2 certified and all mold testing is performed in AIHA accredited laboratories.



Media Contact

123moldtesting

info@123moldtesting.net

Austin TX

http://www.123moldtesting.net/