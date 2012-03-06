Jacksonville Wealth Builders Offers Clients Comprehensive Real Estate Portfolio Services

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- In a perfect world, rental properties can provide investors with a steady source of income.



But as most investors know quite well, in reality, rental properties often end up providing a steady source of headaches and stress.



From tenants who do not pay their rent on time, to dealing with the many repairs that come up in the rental properties, it can be challenging for people who are interested in real estate investing to achieve their goals of a good-sized portfolio.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its real estate investment program that offers its clients access to a wide variety of rentals, a steady source of passive income, and peace of mind.



Jacksonville Wealth Builders is a Florida-based company that serves clients in six different countries and over 20 states by creating passive income streams through cash flowing Jacksonville investment properties.



The company’s full-time team of real estate experts have hand-selected and purchased over 300 single-family investment properties. Each Jacksonville Florida investment property produces a consistent monthly cash flow and has its own property management team that acts as the point of contact for the renters.



“The first step with a new potential client is to sit down with one of our Investment Advisors who will review our program with you,” an article on the website explained.



“Together, you and your Investment Advisor will determine if your goals match the goals of our program and if the relationship seems to be a good fit.”



Once a client decides to work with the company, he or she will have access to the Jacksonville Wealth Builder’s inventory of cash flow properties. Investment Advisors work with their clients to learn about their goals and help them create a personalized buying plan that will help them build up a rental portfolio.



The website is full of helpful and educational articles and blog posts about not only the program and the way it works, but also a plethora of other topics all related to real estate investments and finance.



For example, clicking on “Blog” at the top of the home page will bring up a variety of interesting posts filled with advice and tips. A recent post, titled “Best Places to Open a Self-Directed IRA Online” addresses the possibility of buying real estate with a Roth IRA.



About Jacksonville Wealth Builders

