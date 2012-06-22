JacksonvilleCriminalLawyers.com Aggressively Defends Suspected Felons in Florida

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- The Florida legal system can be challenging to navigate alone, especially without any prior experience. To make matters worse, sometimes even the most innocent situation can end in an arrest. The majority of people have no idea what to expect when they are charged with a crime.



There are numerous legal firms in Florida, but it is extremely difficult to find a firm of Jacksonville criminal lawyers that has a proven record of success. As a result, an increasing number of people are turning to a website called JacksonvilleCriminalLawyers.com when they need legal advice.



The site explains that its team of “criminal lawyers possess more than 100 years of combined experience dealing with many different areas of criminal law. Furthermore, much of that experience includes substantial victories.”



“Every alleged crime and individual accused of that crime is unique. The circumstances that led to the arrest, as well as the history and experiences of the accused are always different. The best criminal defense can only be initiated if a Jacksonville criminal lawyer spends a great deal of time with the accused.”



Visitors to the site will find videos about the firm and its case results and testimonials, as well as a plethora of informative editorial content about the cases the attorneys specialize in.



The home page provides several ways for people to contact the firm. There is a simple contact form, a live chat facility and a Direct Connect feature whereby users enter their phone number and an attorney will call them back immediately. The site also provides a phone number that is manned 24/7.



Visitors can see at a glance all the areas the firm practices in, and by clicking on an image, they will be taken to a page containing further information about that particular crime.



The site has a blog featuring legal stories from around the region and an FAQ page where visitor can find answers to commonly asked questions.



The firm’s accreditations are displayed at the bottom of the home page, along with links to its various social media profiles.



About JacksonvilleCriminalLawyers.com

JacksonvilleCriminalLawyers.com is a website owned by Musca Law. The criminal defense attorneys at Musca Law have more than 100 years of combined experience in fighting a wide spectrum of criminal cases.



For more information, please visit: http://www.jacksonvillecriminallawyers.com