Jacob Guell, CPDT Is Seeking Funding Assistance from Indiegogo Community for His Upcoming Venture 'Tails for Life'

Lincolnshire, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- This campaign is raising funds on behalf of Special Needs Network Nfp, a verified nonprofit. The objective of the fundraiser is to help save a puppy from a shelter and let them save/change an individuals life. Shelter puppies will be trained as Assistance Dogs.



Protected Tomorrows Charities (aka, The Special Needs Network) is dedicated to helping families with special needs optimize the lifelong care of their loved ones. Their mission is to provide resources, research and education for families of individuals with disabilities. The Tails for Life campaign offers fulfilling live, learn, work and play opportunities for individuals with disabilities. When one can only dream of the possibility of living independently, Tails for Life offers them the resources they need to realize that dream through the support of a Companion Assistance Dog. Tails for Life begins working with the family and the dog from puppyhood to establish the bond as well as the training needed to personally support the needs of the individual. Tails for Life’s goal with your support is to offer these Companion Assistance Dogs to the individuals in need at NO COST! Many service dogs cost an individual $12,000 to $25,000. With your help we can provide an Assistance Dog to individuals that can not afford one through other organizations. These Companion Assistance Dogs can open doors, provide walking support, pick up dropped cell phones, bring a tissue...they are trained specifically to take care of the needs of the individual. Contributions made via Indiegogo will help fund the training and care of the canine crew, as well as, help fund the educational programs.



The break up of the overall funding budget is as follows

- Start-up/Operating Expenses: $15,340

- Cost of Assistance Dogs including Veterinary Care: $8,000

- Assistance Dogs Training Expenses: $42,000

- Assistance Dogs will be trained per each individuals request



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 12, 2013 - December 22, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/I0y8qp