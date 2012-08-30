Jacob Street Partners Shortlisted for an EMMA Award 2 Years in a Row

Wilton, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Jacob Street is pleased to announce that they have been nominated for an EMMA in the category of International Benefits Provider by the Forum for Expatriate Management for the second year in a row. According to Elizabeth Soley, Jacob Street's President and Founder "the EMMA's are the Oscars of the Global Mobility profession. It is an honor to be nominated for such a prestigious award." Jacob Street Partners is a provider of property and casualty insurance specifically to the relocation industry. Their goal is to simplify the process for transferees to obtain home and auto insurance here in the United States or globally.



"This nomination validates the need that our company fills by helping foreign nationals with their home and auto insurance" adds Ms. Soley. Jacob Street services were designed explicitly for expatriates to ensure that transferees have access to the right coverage, proper advice and at a fair price. They are the only company with relocation-trained insurance professionals who help counsel the transferee in selecting the right insurance product for their needs.



The EMMA's are the only global awards that recognize industry leaders, business successes, and rising stars within the relocation industry. There were over 500 EMMA entries for the 2012 awards for corporations, relocation management firms, and other service provider categories. The winners will be announced at the EMMA Gala Dinner on September 13, 2012 in Las Vegas, NV. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!



For additional information regarding Jacob Street and their services please visit http://www.jacobstreet.com. For additional information regarding the EMMA awards please visit http://www.totallyexpat.com.



About Jacob Street Partners

Jacob Street Partners LLC was founded to meet the home and auto insurance needs of foreign nationals working outside of their home country by providing access to high quality insurance coverage at reasonable rates and expert counseling from professionals who understand both insurance and relocation. Jacob Street has partnered with the best companies in the industry to help address the insurance needs of international transferees.



To make the process of obtaining coverage as easy as possible, we offer customers pre-departure advice, needs assessment, briefings on policies, explanations of terms, and 24 hour call center service for reporting claims. Our services are supported by our secure, private, easy-to-use web portal.



