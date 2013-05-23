Jacquelyn Sherry Coombe of Elite Strategies Supports Silver Hill's Young Professionals Party

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Silver Hill Hospital is a 501 c3 psychiatric hospital located in New Canaan, CT. They treat men and women who suffer from various mental disorders and addictions. They rely on charitable giving to help carry on the tradition of excellence since 1931. On Tuesday May 14th 2013 Silver Hill held its annual “Young Professional’s Fundraising Benefit located at LAVO, 29 E. 58th St NY NY. This event featured DJ Cassidy as entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and an auction of highly coveted items and experiences.



In attendance from the committee are as follows: Gregg Bard, Donald Carey, Jr., Erich Carey, Hugh L. Carey II, Ceci Cleary, Jacquelyn Sherry Coombe, Amanda Fialk, Craig Gibson, Jr., Kate Gibson, Jaime Gleicher, Michael Gleicher, Susan C. Griffin, Rachel Heller, Jamie Krauss Hess, Jocelyn Levy, Roland Morris III, Jen Namoff, Paige Pedersen, Mackie Pilsbury, Brendan Regan, Lance Robinson, Annunziata Francesca Sahid, Matt and Linette Semino, Maureen and Ben Stapleton, Pamela Suskind



The event was a huge success and was able to raise money for Silver Hill Hospital in their ongoing effort to raise money for people who need treatment.



