Jacuzzi Hot Tubs Ontario Receives 4 Prestigious Awards

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Bob Rowan, President of Jacuzzi Brands presented 4 awards to Jacuzzi Hot Tubs Ontario.



The awards night was held on January 14, at the Jacuzzi Worldwide Dealer Conference at the Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center in Maui, Hawaii.



The awards received by Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Ontario



- Best Dealer Worldwide

- Gold Club award – top 10% of Jacuzzi dealers worldwide in sales

- Exceptional Customer Service award – based on customer satisfaction index surveys done by Jacuzzi

- International Design Award



About Jacuzzi Hot Tubs Ontario

As the premier hot tub retail chain in Ontario, Jacuzzi Hot Tubs Ontario provide the highest quality hot tubs to deliver the ultimate in comfort. Every Jacuzzi Hot Tub is engineered for ease of use, maintenance and strength to deliver a lifetime of enjoyment. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Ontario operates stores in Kitchener/Waterloo, Ancaster/Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Barrie, and Vaughan.



Visit JacuzziOntario.com for more information.