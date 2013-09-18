Jade-Sterling Steel Co. Announces New Hire

Twinsburg, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Jade-Sterling Steel Company is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Alex Jones. Mr. Jones joined the Jade-Sterling Steel sales team in August of 2013.



According to Howard Fertel, COO of Jade-Sterling Steel, "We look forward to the contribution Alex will make to Jade-Sterling Steel now and in the years to come. Others who are interested in a career with Jade-Sterling Steel, or are interested specifically in steel sales can contact us directly. We are actively recruiting salespeople over the next several months."



About Jade-Sterling Steel Company

Jade-Sterling Steel supplies a variety of special bar quality and merchant bar quality steel, as well as merchant, industrial and cold heading quality wire rod. We specialize in hot rolled, cold finished and thermal treated rounds, as well as wire rod in carbon, alloy and machining grades.