Jaded Hearts: Eclectic Romance Novel by Olivia Linden Proves Power of Interracial Love.

‘Jaded Hearts’, volume one of The Jaded Hearts Club series, does away with the stereotypical billionaire and melting heroine, instead opting for a narrative that is contemporary, realistic and could be manifesting next door.



Synopsis:



At 24 years old, Jade Spencer's life has hit a brick wall. Haunted by the mysterious abandonment of her mother, she found it was easier to live in the shadows of someone elses expectations. From the strict authority of her grandmother, the unwillingly guardian to Jade and her brother, to a controlling fiance who she can't seem to please, denying her feelings has been a necessary coping mechanism. Reality has suddenly come crashing in under the strain of denying her own dreams for so long, and for once, Jade is ready to live life by her own rules.



It's time for a fresh start. Turning away from the disappointment of her past, Jade ditches her shady fiance and packs her bags for New York City. With help from her aunt, she looks forward to her new future, her fabulous apartment in the city, a new job, and new experiences. Two fated encounters complicate her world when they both lead to unexpected and powerful emotions. She struggles with her desire to embrace these new feelings, and her habit of denying what she truly wants. In this not so classic love triangle, with a hint of mystery, Jade learns the hard way that sometimes intentions can mean everything and nothing at all, and no matter how far you run from the past, it's never too far behind.



Will she find love or will she leave a trail of jaded hearts? Love, secrets, and lies are all on the menu.



As the author explains, she wanted to bring the topic of interracial into the public’s spotlight in a non-dramatic way.



“I wanted to write about interracial dating without making a big deal about it. In real life, ever interracial couple doesn’t alienate their family and friends, and don’t have to hide their romance. It’s not always a big deal,” says Linden.



Continuing, “A man and woman come together, the end. I wanted to make a ‘hot topic’ a comfortable and enjoyable read for all. I know I don’t like feeling that tension when I read a story.”



Her literary formula appears to have worked. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I simply adore this book. The author weaves love, lust, hard decisions, good times and bad into a literary tapestry that encompasses the essence of both "coming of age" and coming into womanhood. This book is written with elaborate yet realistic detail, laughs, sensuality, suspense, intense romance and realism,” says Patrice, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Suzanna, was equally as impressed. She said, “This story was well written and down to earth so you could relate to it on several levels. And of course anyone who reads it will be anxiously awaiting the sequel.”



About the Author: Olivia Linden

Olivia Linden, a native New Yorker, was raised between Queens and San Antonio, TX. Currently living in Florida with her 10 year-old son, she decided it was time to follow her dreams of becoming a full time author. Her creative itch began when her elementary school principal posted one of her stories in the halls of her school. She was only seven at the time, but old enough to understand how integral writing would be to her future. From that moment on, reading and writing became her two greatest passions.



Olivia is a newbie to the industry, but she hasn’t stopped writing since she found her literary voice all those years ago. Jaded Hearts, her first published novel, mixes her big personality, with a sexy yet humorous tone. It is her philosophy that laughter is essential to making it through even the toughest situations.