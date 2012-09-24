JADO Technologies GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- JADO Technologies GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the JADO Technologies GmbH’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- JADO Technologies GmbH - Brief JADO Technologies GmbH overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of JADO Technologies GmbH human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of JADO Technologies GmbH with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the JADO Technologies GmbH’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate JADO Technologies GmbH’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of JADO Technologies GmbH in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the JADO Technologies GmbH’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with JADO Technologies GmbH.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of JADO Technologies GmbH and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of JADO Technologies GmbH; JADO Technologies GmbH - Key Therapeutics; JADO Technologies GmbH - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; JADO Technologies GmbH - News; JADO Technologies GmbH - Latest Updates; JADO Technologies GmbH - Pipeline; JADO Technologies GmbH - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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