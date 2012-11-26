Jaguar F-Type Model Wins "Best in Show" from Autoweek Magazine

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Jaguar F-TYPE all-new two-seat convertible sports car was awarded with the 2012 Autoweek Editors’ Choice Award for Best in Show at the Paris motor show.



Available at dealerships for Jaguar in Chester County, the F-TYPE is an all-new two-seat Jaguar soft-top convertible sports car, which goes on sale in summer, 2013. Built on a front-engine, lightweight aluminum architecture and rear-wheel drive, the F-TYPE is engineered to be a true high-performance sports car.



“Sleek, sexy and powerful, the F-TYPE becomes a new halo for Jaguar,” Autoweek’s Digital Editor Andrew Stoy said. “Put the top down, fire up the engine - especially the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 - and all suddenly becomes right with the world. It's a car to covet for anyone with a love of sports cars.”



The new Jaguar F-TYPE represents a return to the company’s heart: a two-seat, convertible sports car focused on performance, agility and driver involvement. The F-TYPE is a continuation of a sporting bloodline that stretches back more than 75 years and encompasses some of the most beautiful, thrilling and desirable sports cars ever built. Joining the XK Convertible and Coupe models, the new F-TYPE provides Jaguar with a broader line of sports and GT models.



"The all-new Jaguar F-TYPE, our first new two-seat sports car in 50 years, is incredibly important as it returns Jaguar to the heart of the sports car market and creates a new emotional fulcrum for the entire brand,” said Andy Goss, President Jaguar Land Rover North America. “We appreciate Autoweek‘s recognition of the F-TYPE’s design and performance credentials and its significance for our company, and car enthusiasts everywhere.”



A front-engine, rear-wheel drive convertible, three models of F-TYPE will be available, starting at $69,000. Powered respectively by 340hp and 380hp versions of Jaguar’s new 3.0-liter V6 supercharged engine and a new derivative of its 5.0-liter V8 supercharged unit, each F-TYPE is engineered for pure dynamic driving reward and stunning performance.



About Jaguar Main Line

Jaguar Main Line provides commitment to uphold the Jaguar standard of excellence, allowing their customers access to their unsurpassed industry knowledge and expertise. The dealership is proud to offer Bucks County and the surrounding area full inventories of pre-owned Jaguars in Philadelphia, such as the Jaguar XJ Sedan, as well as high quality certified pre-owned Jaguars and other used vehicles.



For more information on Jaguar in Philadelphia, visit http://www.jaguarmainline.com.